Fans Just Received The Best News About Restaurant TV Drama The Bear

FX's new hit restaurant-themed drama has clawed its way into a lot of watch lists and those involved have taken notice. On Thursday, FX made an announcement that is sure to make those who have already binged every episode "bear-y" happy.

No, "The Bear" isn't going to incorporate an actual bear in the cast moving forward. Additionally, you can rest assured that the show's setting is not relocating to Bear, Delaware, either. There are no indications of Hanna-Barbera "Yogi Bear" product placements. While at this point there are no guarantees that the show won't ever depict the fictional restaurant serving up bear meat as an entree, that's completely beside the point of FX's big reveal.

Cinema Blend says that the success of the show, which might be the television series with the most realistic restaurant setting, has exceeded FX Entertainment President Eric Shrier's expectations. More importantly, fans aren't going to have to go into hibernation anytime soon.