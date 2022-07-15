The Trendy Cooking Method Alton Brown Just Bashed On Twitter
New forms of cooking gain popularity each year. Sometimes these methods are a passing fad while other times they're the best thing you haven't tried yet. According to Kitchen Seer, there are as many as 16 ways to prepare food; they include frying, roasting, grilling, searing, steaming, poaching — the list goes on and on. In fact, it wasn't long ago that sous vide came to light as a way to cook meat and fish. The French technique includes vacuum-sealing the food and placing it in a warm water bath, according to FSR. Restaurants are beginning to adopt this method due to its ability to improve taste, reduce waste, and lower labor costs.
With so many modern ways to create delicious dishes, some chefs might become wary of the discontinuation of traditional methods. Though a popular chef's opinion isn't necessarily based in accuracy, we tend to trust them because they usually know what they're doing. One popular chef took to Twitter this week to denounce a cooking method that you've likely heard of and possibly tried.
Alton Brown doesn't believe in air frying
On July 13, 2022, chef and food show presenter Alton Brown announced to Twitter, in not so many words, that he isn't a fan of air frying. It started when Epicurious posted Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals on its social media account. Brown quoted the post and captioned his quoted tweet, "#unfollowed." In the past, Brown has also spoken out about his hatred of the popular cooking method. In October 2020, he tweeted, "There is no such thing as 'air frying.' So stop talking about it like it's a thing. Because...no."
Made popular about 10 years ago, air frying uses technology invented in the 1940's (Via Chicago Tribune). The appliance operates using rapid air technology, which involves a heating element and a fan that circulates heat uniformly throughout the cavity. Today, air fryers can be used to bake, roast, fry, and create a plethora of foods. If you do use one, be sure to avoid mistakes everyone makes with air fryers.