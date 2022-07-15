The Trendy Cooking Method Alton Brown Just Bashed On Twitter

New forms of cooking gain popularity each year. Sometimes these methods are a passing fad while other times they're the best thing you haven't tried yet. According to Kitchen Seer, there are as many as 16 ways to prepare food; they include frying, roasting, grilling, searing, steaming, poaching — the list goes on and on. In fact, it wasn't long ago that sous vide came to light as a way to cook meat and fish. The French technique includes vacuum-sealing the food and placing it in a warm water bath, according to FSR. Restaurants are beginning to adopt this method due to its ability to improve taste, reduce waste, and lower labor costs.

With so many modern ways to create delicious dishes, some chefs might become wary of the discontinuation of traditional methods. Though a popular chef's opinion isn't necessarily based in accuracy, we tend to trust them because they usually know what they're doing. One popular chef took to Twitter this week to denounce a cooking method that you've likely heard of and possibly tried.