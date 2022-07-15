Why A Box Of Aldi's 'Fan Favorites' Is Making Instagram Jealous

As the third-largest and fastest-growing grocer in the United States, it's probably fair to say that Aldi has lots of pretty loyal fans (via Grocery Dive). This German-born chain now operates 88 locations throughout the United States, and it shows no sign of slowing down its growth anytime soon. While its cheap prices certainly keep shoppers coming back time and time again, its one-of-a-kind special finds and products that can only be found at Aldi have definitely helped its popularity. In fact, there are so many fan-favorite products on the shelves that the store decided to launch a survey to determine which Aldi items are really the best of the best.

The annual Aldi's Fan Favorites survey gives shoppers a chance to voice their opinions on their favorite Aldi products across several categories, including kids' products, fur baby items, dynamic duos, and best of boards, according to Fan Sided. Last year's winners included popular items like Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza and PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water (via Store Brands). And now the results of the 2022 Aldi's Fan Favorites survey are in, featuring some returning Hall of Famers as well as some new favorites.