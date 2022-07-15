Why A Box Of Aldi's 'Fan Favorites' Is Making Instagram Jealous
As the third-largest and fastest-growing grocer in the United States, it's probably fair to say that Aldi has lots of pretty loyal fans (via Grocery Dive). This German-born chain now operates 88 locations throughout the United States, and it shows no sign of slowing down its growth anytime soon. While its cheap prices certainly keep shoppers coming back time and time again, its one-of-a-kind special finds and products that can only be found at Aldi have definitely helped its popularity. In fact, there are so many fan-favorite products on the shelves that the store decided to launch a survey to determine which Aldi items are really the best of the best.
The annual Aldi's Fan Favorites survey gives shoppers a chance to voice their opinions on their favorite Aldi products across several categories, including kids' products, fur baby items, dynamic duos, and best of boards, according to Fan Sided. Last year's winners included popular items like Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza and PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water (via Store Brands). And now the results of the 2022 Aldi's Fan Favorites survey are in, featuring some returning Hall of Famers as well as some new favorites.
Many Aldi shoppers wanted a fan-favorite box
This year's survey winners once again included Mama Cozzi's Take-and-Bake Deli Pizza, for the third year in a row, as well as the PurAqua Sparkling Flavored Water, according to Eating Well. Other big winners were fresh strawberries as the Product Pick, Emporium Selection Aged Reserve White Cheddar cheese, which dominated the Best of Boards category, and Heart to Tail Dog Treats, which secured the Pet Pick category.
One Instagram user, @aldi.mademedoit, was lucky enough to receive a special Fan Favorites box, which included a sneak peak into some of this year's most popular items. They shared the contents of the box in a post on social media and some fans couldn't help but be a little jealous. Many followers replied wondering how they could get their own box of these tasty snacks and treats. "I never knew this was a thing?? How do I get an aldi box?" wondered one user, while another Instagrammer replied, "I want an Aldi's box!" Other fans simply commented their approval of the winning products. "So exciting ... love the different sparkling water flavors," wrote @aldi.candle.love, with another user posting a fire emoji next to the winning Giambellino Peach Bellini. So based on these responses, fans certainly seem to agree that these items deserve their winning spots as Aldi's best products.