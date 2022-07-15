The Dream Of Becoming A Las Vegas Buffet Taste Tester Is Now A Reality
A man walks smoothly into a packed Las Vegas casino. He's dressed in a suit, standing out from the rest of the gamblers and high-rollers, and has a determined, focused strut — like a man on a mission. People look up from their card tables and slot machines to watch him walk by. Is he an FBI agent? Is he undercover? Is he at this casino to make some kind of bust? The well-dressed man walks up to the teller behind the counter, pulls out his wallet to show off his badge, and in a polite yet gruff voice states: "Official Buffet Tester. Surprise inspection."
Of course, there is no official organization (that we know of) built around taste-testing and inspecting the many all-you-can-eat buffets that fill the casinos and playrooms of Las Vegas. But what if you could, even unofficially, become a taste-tester for a few select Las Vegas hotels? Perhaps you can.
This is the job offered by online gambling company Time2play to anyone fortunate enough to win it. As Thrillist reports, not only will you get a paid trip to Vegas that includes four nights in a hotel, $1,000 dollars to spend, and a voucher for airfare, but you'll also be given a culinary tour through four luxury Vegas hotels as you dine your way through their buffets.
But there's got to be a catch, right?
Bring your appetite for this four night stint
An online gambling company will pay for you to fly to Las Vegas and spend four nights gambling and enjoying some of Vegas's most exclusive buffets to see if they're up to standard. "Sounds great," you may think, 'but there's got to be a catch somehow."
According to the official job listing posted by Time2play, the only real "catch" (if you can even call it that) is that one must be good with both words and appetite to snag this job. In order to apply for the job, one must write a 250-word "essay" in which they must persuade Time2play what makes them the perfect taste-tester. Also, the applicant must be 21 or older.
The four buffets you would be reviewing include the Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas, The Wicked Spoon in The Cosmopolitan, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, and The Buffet at Bellagio. With the wide variety of foods offered at each buffet, one would have to go very in-depth in order to fully review each of these buffets.
As Travel + Leisure notes, the deadline to apply is July 31 and the winner will be notified during the first week of August. For those wondering, this position doesn't include a visit to the infamous Heart Attack Grill.