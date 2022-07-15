The Dream Of Becoming A Las Vegas Buffet Taste Tester Is Now A Reality

A man walks smoothly into a packed Las Vegas casino. He's dressed in a suit, standing out from the rest of the gamblers and high-rollers, and has a determined, focused strut — like a man on a mission. People look up from their card tables and slot machines to watch him walk by. Is he an FBI agent? Is he undercover? Is he at this casino to make some kind of bust? The well-dressed man walks up to the teller behind the counter, pulls out his wallet to show off his badge, and in a polite yet gruff voice states: "Official Buffet Tester. Surprise inspection."

Of course, there is no official organization (that we know of) built around taste-testing and inspecting the many all-you-can-eat buffets that fill the casinos and playrooms of Las Vegas. But what if you could, even unofficially, become a taste-tester for a few select Las Vegas hotels? Perhaps you can.

This is the job offered by online gambling company Time2play to anyone fortunate enough to win it. As Thrillist reports, not only will you get a paid trip to Vegas that includes four nights in a hotel, $1,000 dollars to spend, and a voucher for airfare, but you'll also be given a culinary tour through four luxury Vegas hotels as you dine your way through their buffets.

But there's got to be a catch, right?