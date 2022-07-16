We Finally Know What Really Happened To Trader Joe's Dark Russet Chips

If you're a regular shopper at Trader Joe's, there's a good chance you've experienced the heartbreak of your favorite items disappearing from the store without warning. The affordable store uses a "less is more" approach when stocking items so that only the highest quality products line the shelves in the relatively small stores (via The Strategy Story). According to Eat This, Not That, TJ's has approximately 4,000 products available for sale, while other grocery stores have about 50,000.

The process of new items making their way to Trader Joe's is pretty cutthroat, starting with a rigorous taste test by the store's employees (via The Kitchn). If the product is enjoyed by over 70% of the employees during the taste test, it moves on to the next phase. Even if the employees love the product, at the end of the day, it falls on the customers to buy the new item in order for it to stay on the shelves (via Bustle).

When dark russet potato chips first arrived at TJ's three years ago, customers took to Reddit to express their love for this unique snack. Knowing the popularity of this extra-crispy chip, fans of the store were shocked to learn it may soon be discontinued, but we now have an exciting update on the situation.