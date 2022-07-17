Is Starbucks Preparing To Sell Its UK Locations?

Even the big dogs of business, like Starbucks, were hit hard by the initial coronavirus lockdown of 2020, and are still recovering from it. In Q4 of 2020, the store experienced a 9% drop in global sales because overall transactions were down nearly 25% (via Starbucks Investor Relations). Although the Seattle-based company saw an overall decline in fiscal performance, some locations were affected by the pandemic more than others. Sales in the U.S. dropped by 9% and China seemed to be the least affected, with sales only dropping 3%.

Locations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, however, saw a whopping 32% drop in revenue in 2020 (via Starbucks Stories). Fast forward to the end of 2021, and Starbucks reported that stores in the U.K., the chain's largest market in the EMEA sector, had yet to reach pre-pandemic sales numbers (via Starbucks Stories). According to Bloomberg, the Allegra Group predicts that this pattern will continue for U.K. coffee shops well into 2026. Since the future of U.K. Starbucks seems pretty bleak, the chain may be weighing its options.