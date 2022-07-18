Zendaya Has The Wounds To Prove Why She Doesn't Cook

There are two kinds of celebrities: There are the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen, and Stanley Tucci, who could easily head a Michelin star restaurant if they ever wanted a career change, and then there are those who couldn't cook if their lives depended on it.

Eva Mendes, for example, has previously confessed that she doesn't know her way around a refrigerator, let alone a kitchen, and resorts to a mix of home deliveries and eating out to get by every week (via Digital Spy). Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas rely on the skills and generosity of their family members to feed them, with the Jonas brother jokingly telling Drew Barrymore that they'd gladly accept food donations from fans to feed themselves. That's not all: In a hilarious tell-all interview with Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney admitted that his wife, Amal, once tried to make a hard-boiled egg on the stove without putting any water in the pot.

While these celebrities certainly lack a passion for cooking, there's one star whose non-existent kitchen skills have led to quite the mishap. In since-expired Instagram stories, Zendaya documented a recent trip to the hospital to explain why she stays away from the kitchen at all costs (via BuzzFeed).