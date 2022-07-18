Zendaya Has The Wounds To Prove Why She Doesn't Cook
There are two kinds of celebrities: There are the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen, and Stanley Tucci, who could easily head a Michelin star restaurant if they ever wanted a career change, and then there are those who couldn't cook if their lives depended on it.
Eva Mendes, for example, has previously confessed that she doesn't know her way around a refrigerator, let alone a kitchen, and resorts to a mix of home deliveries and eating out to get by every week (via Digital Spy). Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas rely on the skills and generosity of their family members to feed them, with the Jonas brother jokingly telling Drew Barrymore that they'd gladly accept food donations from fans to feed themselves. That's not all: In a hilarious tell-all interview with Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney admitted that his wife, Amal, once tried to make a hard-boiled egg on the stove without putting any water in the pot.
While these celebrities certainly lack a passion for cooking, there's one star whose non-existent kitchen skills have led to quite the mishap. In since-expired Instagram stories, Zendaya documented a recent trip to the hospital to explain why she stays away from the kitchen at all costs (via BuzzFeed).
Zendaya and cooking don't go well together
According to BuzzFeed, Zendaya recently shared several photos on Instagram to keep her fans up to date about her escapades in the kitchen. After a failed attempt to cook, the "Euphoria" actress posted a picture of her index finger wrapped in a bandage, writing, "See now...this is why I don't cook." The cut, it seems, was the result of food prep with a kitchen knife gone wrong.
The photos kept coming, with Zendaya sharing an image of a doctor stitching her finger, followed by another with her assistant, Darnell Appling, in which she heroically sported a stitched finger for the camera: "Baby's first stitches LOL back to never cooking again," she captioned the picture. Appling later shared his own photos of the event on social media and endearingly joked, "never a dull moment with @zendaya no pun intended. Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell." While all seems fine for the actress now, it's safe to assume that fans will never see Zendaya on a cooking show...not when she has to chop anything, at least!