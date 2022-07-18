Gordon Ramsay's Lolly-Eating Son Made It Rain Hearts On Instagram

There are certain things that signify summer's presence when you're a kid like countless hours outside, dirty feet, large bodies of water to swim in, and popsicles to combat that much-welcomed heat. Eating fruity colorful popsicles in the summer sun is a rite of passage for most kids and it's no different for Gordon Ramsay's youngest son, Oscar.

If you're familiar with Ramsay's hit show, "Hell's Kitchen," you may have made some assumptions about his personality from watching his harsh, unforgiving demeanor on screen. Yet, show contestants claim Gordon Ramsay shows a different side of himself off camera. Not only does he give constructive feedback to "Hell's Kitchen" trial chefs, but he's a real family man, too.

Last week, Ramsay posted a picture on Instagram of his youngest son, Oscar, enjoying a Twister lolly after he tagged one of his older daughters in the photo, Holly Ramsay. Pictures of Oscar enjoying the icy treat were also posted on the three-year-old's Instagram page which is managed by sisters, Holly and Tilly. The response from Instagrammers shows just how much people adore Gordon Ramsay's appreciation for his family.