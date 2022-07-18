The Caviar Bump Trend Just Took An Even Stranger Path

Certain foods scream decadence. Shaved truffles gently enveloping a risotto, delicate marbling of a wagyu steak, or the briny caviar dollop on a bellini can be that elevated bite that foodies covet. While these extravagances might come with a generous price tag, the reality is that the indulgence is worth the splurge. As the caviar bump has grown in popularity, restaurants are looking for curious ways to serve that little extra.

Recently, many New York City restaurants are spooning old-school vibes to younger diners who are hungry for caviar. According to Business Insider, the trend combines a feeling of Old World money at an affordable price tag. While there is nothing illicit about these bumps, some people appeal to the splurge of licking fish eggs off their hands. Although New York Times writer Helen Rosner debunked the "new" factor of this food experience on Twitter, she also noted one of the downsides: Just like no one wants to eat food off a dirty plate, do you really want to eat caviar scented with your favorite hand lotion or have freshly washed soap scent linger on your tongue? Luckily, Martiny's in New York has a more sophisticated serving vessel that offers a hand up on the caviar bump experience (via Bon Appétit).