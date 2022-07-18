See's Candies Has Sweet Plans In Store For National Lollipop Day

According to a Facebook post created by the brand, See's Candies will be giving out its "lollypops" completely free of charge on July 20 in honor of National Lollipop Day — or at least in the world of See's Candy — National Lollypop Day. Customers will need to visit a See's Candy location in order to claim their choice of lollipop. The brand has flavors ranging from chocolate caramel to butterscotch and provides sugar-free options, but has not disclosed which will be offered as freebies. However, See's Candy did note the deal will only last as long as See's Candy supply of its lollypops does. They're also offering 20% off all lollies online and in-stores until July 23.

This is not the first year See's Candy has faithfully handed out its free lollypops to eager customers on National Lollipop Day. As noted by a See's Candy press release from 2021, the act of gifting its lollypops to candy lovers on July 20 has become a company tradition. And this year See's Candy may be adding another National Lollipop Day tradition to its lineup. The candy brand is holding a sweepstakes that will give lollipop (and lollypop) fans the opportunity to win a year-long supply of their favorite treat. Some participants may also earn a See's Candy $50 gift card. The contest is open until July 23 with the opportunity to strike it sweet in honor of National Lollipop Day.