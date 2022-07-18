Sour Punch Just Brought Back A Nostalgic Flavor For National Sour Candy Day
When it comes to compiling a list of the most popular sour candies, you can't possibly leave out Sour Punch. According to The Candy Encyclopedia, Sour Punch entered the candy market in the 1990s and was actually among the first sour candies. Sour Punch candies currently come in several forms — Mini Bites, Twists, Straws — and various fruit flavors, including but not limited to strawberry, apple, and blue raspberry. Sour Punch also has a tropical blend, with flavors such as mango, pineapple, and kiwi.
However, despite the popularity of sour candies, Sour Punch opted to discontinue a few of its products. One Facebook user mourned the loss of Sour Punch Beanz and Sour Punch Candy Canes, while a Redditor posted about how much they miss Sour Punch Punchies. Countless others reminisced about discontinued flavors, but just like when Skittles replaced green apple with the traditional lime flavor (as they should), one old favorite is coming back.
Sour Punch Grape Straws are returning in time for summer
National Sour Candy Day is July 18, and to celebrate, Sour Punch is bringing back a nostalgic favorite. Yes, that's right, Sour Punch Grape Straws are back for a short time. The grape flavor was discontinued soon after it was introduced, as its taste "reminded [kids] of medicine" (via Madison.com).
Many grape candies — including the Grape Straws — don't really taste like grapes, but we now know that artificial grape flavor actually does come from grapes, just not common grapes. Makes them yummy again, right? Well, that and the fact that '90s kids are no longer using grape-flavored medicines.
In addition to bringing back Grape Straws, Sour Punch recently launched a not-so-sour candy called Sweet Bites. According to American Licorice, these candies offer "all of the sweet candy flavor you love but none of the sour," and come in the flavors Dream Berry, Passion Punch, Grateful Grape, and Cotton Candy. If cotton candy grapes make people lose their minds, we can only imagine what these new candy flavors will do.