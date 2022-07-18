Sour Punch Just Brought Back A Nostalgic Flavor For National Sour Candy Day

When it comes to compiling a list of the most popular sour candies, you can't possibly leave out Sour Punch. According to The Candy Encyclopedia, Sour Punch entered the candy market in the 1990s and was actually among the first sour candies. Sour Punch candies currently come in several forms — Mini Bites, Twists, Straws — and various fruit flavors, including but not limited to strawberry, apple, and blue raspberry. Sour Punch also has a tropical blend, with flavors such as mango, pineapple, and kiwi.

However, despite the popularity of sour candies, Sour Punch opted to discontinue a few of its products. One Facebook user mourned the loss of Sour Punch Beanz and Sour Punch Candy Canes, while a Redditor posted about how much they miss Sour Punch Punchies. Countless others reminisced about discontinued flavors, but just like when Skittles replaced green apple with the traditional lime flavor (as they should), one old favorite is coming back.