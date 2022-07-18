The Former Chopped Champion Who's Appearing On Beachside Brawl

"Beachside Brawl," a new show this summer on the Food Network, is fueled by a lot of talent. In fact, the three main stars of the show have all appeared on television before, and they've even competed themselves. The host, Antonia Lofaso, made it to the finals in two seasons of "Top Chef," and has also competed on "Tournament of Champions." The mentors on the show, Brooke Williamson and Tiffani Faison, are also former "Top Chef" competitors, and even more impressively, both have won seasons of "Tournament of Champions," with Faison beating out Williamson, the season 1 winner, in season 3 of the show (via Boston Globe).

But it's not just the hosts and judges that boast some impressive cooking show pedigree. Per The Daily Herald, contestant Brian Madayag appeared on "No Passports Required," a travel show hosted by Marcus Samuelsson, in 2019. And Jada Vidal, a competitor from Tampa, Florida, won an episode of "Guy's Grocery Games" in 2021 (via Creative Loafing Tampa Bay). But they're not the only contestants in the current season of "Beachside Brawl" that viewers might think look a little familiar.