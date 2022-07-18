The Incredible BBQ Record That Was Just Broken

If you've ever tried to make barbecue at home, there's a good chance it made you appreciate just how much work goes into making the smoked meats you can buy at the roadside restaurants, stands, and shacks that specialize in slowly smoking beef, pork, chicken, and more until they're mouthwateringly juicy and savory. There are a lot of common BBQ mistakes you're probably making at home, but sometimes the real difference between homemade bbq and the pitmaster's special is time.

Real barbecue takes a lot of time. Slathering chicken drumsticks in grocery store barbecue sauce and tossing them on the grill might make for a tasty meal, but real barbecue is made by smoking meat, not cooking it quickly over screaming hot coals (via The Daily Meal). In the spirit of those long hours spent making specialties like Texas beef brisket, which can take between 12-18 hours to fully cook (via Hey Grill Hey), some enterprising pitmasters have been engaged in an international battle to claim the Guinness World Record for "Longest Barbecue Marathon (Team)."

The previous world record was set by an Italian team in 2017, but per Food & Wine, a trio of barbecue masters from Texas recently decided to try to best it.