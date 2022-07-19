How Chrissy Teigen Just Celebrated One Year Of Sobriety
Grammy award-winning singer John Legend has been on tour in Europe this summer, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their young children, Luna and Miles, have been along for the ride, enjoying a European vacation (per Daily Mail). Their first stop was Portugal and a whirlwind of stops followed: Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, and France.
From the looks of the supermodel and cookbook author's Instagram account, it has been a trip to remember, an opportunity to take in as many sights as possible, enjoy kid- and adult-friendly activities, and rest and relax. And it's an experience Teigen seems likely to remember more clearly than in the past: While away, she marked a year of sobriety and shared the occasion with her more than 38 million followers in an Instagram post.
In the post, Teigen noted she misses the "loopy and carefree” feeling that comes with having a drink or two, but that alcohol wasn't giving her a "fun feeling anymore.” And now, after a year of sobriety, she gets "frustrated” that she doesn't remember key days and moments in her life as a result of drinking. "Like when I drank Cafe Patron (a blend of tequila and coffee) and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a Bloomin' Onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that,” Teigen wrote, showing her trademark sense of humor.
Chrissy Teigen celebrates one year sober: 'For now, none is best'
Chrissy Teigen has had an on-again, off-again relationship with alcohol over the years — and has been honest and open about it. The "Cravings” author has a history of alcohol issues in her family, and she ditched alcohol in 2017, partly in preparation for in vitro fertilization and partly because she was simply "drinking too much” (per Cosmopolitan).
But it didn't last. Alcohol is everywhere in the world of entertainment, Teigen has said, and she has found it hard to resist. There's a couple of glasses of wine before an awards show, followed by "a bunch” more at an awards show. "Wish I remembered really any awards show lol,” Teigen said in her sobriety milestone post on Instagram. "There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look ... gone.”
Teigen says she doesn't know if her drinking days are over for good, but "I do know I never want to be that way again,” she shared on Instagram. "And for now, none is best.”
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).