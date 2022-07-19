How Chrissy Teigen Just Celebrated One Year Of Sobriety

Grammy award-winning singer John Legend has been on tour in Europe this summer, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their young children, Luna and Miles, have been along for the ride, enjoying a European vacation (per Daily Mail). Their first stop was Portugal and a whirlwind of stops followed: Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, and France.

From the looks of the supermodel and cookbook author's Instagram account, it has been a trip to remember, an opportunity to take in as many sights as possible, enjoy kid- and adult-friendly activities, and rest and relax. And it's an experience Teigen seems likely to remember more clearly than in the past: While away, she marked a year of sobriety and shared the occasion with her more than 38 million followers in an Instagram post.

In the post, Teigen noted she misses the "loopy and carefree” feeling that comes with having a drink or two, but that alcohol wasn't giving her a "fun feeling anymore.” And now, after a year of sobriety, she gets "frustrated” that she doesn't remember key days and moments in her life as a result of drinking. "Like when I drank Cafe Patron (a blend of tequila and coffee) and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a Bloomin' Onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that,” Teigen wrote, showing her trademark sense of humor.