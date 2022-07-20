The Recipe FitMenCook's Kevin Curry Can't Get Enough Of Right Now - Exclusive

If you haven't had an orzo phase, you are missing out. Kevin Curry explained his most recent food craze, and it sounds delicious: "I was in a funk and I was about to turn into a little thing of orzo. Good Lord. I had so much orzo I made this orzo tomato, you've probably seen it out there." The main foods in his dish include orzo, tomato, cucumber, parsley, and sometimes cilantro – sounds like all of the ingredients for a perfectly refreshing summer dish.

Curry continued, "I put some shrimp in there one time, put some chicken in there another time, chickpeas — I'm like, 'Kevin, stop making, stop. You gotta put some avocado in there, too.'" This is giving us all of the dinner ideas right now.

In line with his quick recipes, the content creator recently paired up with Home Chef to produce some tasty meal kits. The recipes consist of Smoky Chipotle Chicken Tacos, Stuffed Chicken Parmesan, Beef Egg Roll Rice Bowl, and Enchilada Turkey Meatloaf. Now you don't have to look any further for meal ideas tonight.

