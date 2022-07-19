Why A Russian Supermodel's Potato Salad Caused A Major Controversy

Although we don't exactly know the mysterious origins of potato salad, this mystery doesn't take away anything from the dish's wonderful taste. The standard potato salad recipe calls for potatoes (duh), mustard, red onion, mayo, vinegar, salt and pepper, and any additional herbs you'd like to add.

That being said, there are countless ways to whip up a potato salad. Per Bon Appétit, you can make a grilled potato salad with chiles and basil, a sour cream and onion potato salad (obviously inspired by the best chip flavor), a smashed potato salad, a pesto potato salad, or even a potatoes-with-bacon-and-eggs salad. One word for you: yum.

Needless to say, potato salad is extremely versatile and a popular dish for summer meals. But despite its booming popularity, one potato salad recently caused quite the controversy on Instagram. Don't worry, though, it wasn't actually the potato salad that got people riled up –- it was the caption (via New York Post).