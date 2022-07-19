The Las Vegas Taco Bell That's The First Of Its Kind

Just as the first Taco Bell had only a walk-up window for ordering, the latest Taco Bell to grace the world features a similar concept. This new Taco Bell "Go Mobile" location in Las Vegas does not have any indoor seating. Instead, according to Fox 5, the building has two drive-thru lanes, one for customers and one for delivery drivers. Customers can, however, go inside to order. They can also choose to eat on the covered patio.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, this new location is the first in a new wave of Taco Bells specializing in mobile orders. Over the last few years, we've all witnessed the rapid growth of delivery services, and even the ghost kitchens and virtual restaurants that assist in said services. Being shut in our homes made us dependent on these futuristic concepts, and with the success they've seen, they're here to stay. It's pretty sweet, though, how even this uber-modern, mobile orders-only Taco Bell still pays homage to its humble start.