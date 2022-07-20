The Shocking Amount Of Coffee Robert Irvine Once Drank

They say to never trust a skinny chef, but what about a chef who is absolutely ripped? When Robert Irvine first appeared on Food Network in 2007, his commanding presence and fascinating backstory made him an instant hit with viewers (via Muscle & Fitness). Not only was he the most muscular chef on the network, but his military background separated him from the pack because he was calm and very organized under pressure. Irvine's regimented way of doing things can be partially credited to 10 years in the British Navy, but he has also been very disciplined in his workout routine since he was very young.

"I got my first set of weights at 11 years old, and my first copy of 'Muscle & Fitness' with Arnold on the cover, and that sparked my interest in fitness," Irvine told Muscle & Fitness. "We were not a rich family, but my mother somehow found this set of gold weights."

The British chef has been working out consistently ever since then — six days a week to be exact (via Food Network). In addition to his workout routine, the "Restaurant: Impossible" host eats eight to 12 small meals throughout the day for portion control. That being said, Irvine doesn't believe in removing specific items from one's diet, just having everything in moderation (via Delish). He has clearly seen results from this method, especially when he's applied it to caffeine.