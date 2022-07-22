Heinz's New Sauce Collection Will Make You Feel Like A Chef

Heinz might be best known for its famous ketchup but the reality is that the Kraft Heinz company — the two merged in 2015, per Rebellion Research — produces a dizzying array of food products. Not content to rest on its laurels, either, Kraft Heinz has rolled out some new sauces for summer 2022 that could take your culinary creations to the next level.

According to Investopedia, Kraft Heinz has over 200 brands to its name, with the history of Heinz spanning back to the late 19th century. That beloved ketchup was among the first products the company's founder Henry John Heinz developed. Over the near century and a half since, Investopedia says Heinz's growth led to expansions in its food offerings, like the Ore-Ida potato and Starkist tuna products you might be familiar with today.

The combination of reliable classics and innovation in food products, such as an attempt to elevate the process of eating burgers, has kept Kraft Heinz profitable throughout the years. And this summer, Heinz ketchup lovers will have a new opportunity to branch out in their cooking, specifically in the sauce department.