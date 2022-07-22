Chick-Fil-A Has Big News For New York Customers
In case you weren't sure about Chick-fil-A's popularity, the fast-food chain boasts more than 2,600 locations and is working on expanding even further (via Chick-fil-A). Although nearly all of restaurant's locations are in the United States, Chick-fil-A has also branched out to Puerto Rico, Canada, and England, according to Business Insider. In the U.S., Texas is home to the most locations for a state and the city with the most Chick-fil-A restaurants. In fact, all but one of the top 10 U.S. states and all of the top 10 U.S. cities for Chick-fil-A locations are in the South (via Scrape Hero).
Despite Chick-fil-A's booming popularity down South, the chain is adding more locations in Northern cities, particularly in New York City. One of NYC's stops happens to be the largest Chick-fil-A restaurant in the world, per Only In Your State. As if this wasn't enough, the city is going for another Chick-fil-A first.
New York City adds another record-setting Chick-fil-A location
Chick-fil-A recently announced a first for its restaurants in the Big Apple. According to The New York Post, the fast-food chain is opening its "first ground-up, stand-alone outpost" in New York City. However, it's not as simple as just redecorating the existing space located in Brooklyn. Once the current building has been demolished, Chick-fil-A will build a new single-story, 6,000-square-foot restaurant. This location is also conveniently close to a subway stop, which is expected to help business. The company plans to open the location in 2023.
Per the Commercial Observer, Chick-fil-A also plans to open five more locations in NYC, specifically in Queens and Long Island. If you live in the City that Never Sleeps and you've been craving some Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, it will soon be even easier to find a location near you. In the meantime, you may want to try this copycat Chick-fil-A nuggets recipe if you're feeling particularly hungry.