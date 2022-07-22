Chick-Fil-A Has Big News For New York Customers

In case you weren't sure about Chick-fil-A's popularity, the fast-food chain boasts more than 2,600 locations and is working on expanding even further (via Chick-fil-A). Although nearly all of restaurant's locations are in the United States, Chick-fil-A has also branched out to Puerto Rico, Canada, and England, according to Business Insider. In the U.S., Texas is home to the most locations for a state and the city with the most Chick-fil-A restaurants. In fact, all but one of the top 10 U.S. states and all of the top 10 U.S. cities for Chick-fil-A locations are in the South (via Scrape Hero).

Despite Chick-fil-A's booming popularity down South, the chain is adding more locations in Northern cities, particularly in New York City. One of NYC's stops happens to be the largest Chick-fil-A restaurant in the world, per Only In Your State. As if this wasn't enough, the city is going for another Chick-fil-A first.