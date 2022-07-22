Duff Goldman Just Dragged Amazon In A Tweet

In response to a Thursday report from The New York Times on Amazon's $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care chain One Medical, chef Duff Goldman responded with a heated tweet aim at the tech giant: "So I'll get my underwear, auto parts, shoes, heart surgery, movies, internet services, toys, furniture, groceries, etc. all from the same guy while also giving him access to literally every move I make and letting him listen to every conversation in my house? Seems reasonable."

Scooping up One Medical, a provider that prides itself on its technology-focused care, per its website, is Amazon's second big move in the medical world. The first came in 2018, when the company acquired the online pharmacy PillPack, per NYT.

Whether Goldman is referring to Amazon's newly appointed CEO, Andy Jassy, or its founder, Jeff Bezos, as "the same guy" is beside the point. His frustration regarding the company's power over so many realms of life is undoubtedly heightened by the highly publicized union efforts by its warehouse workers, who just launched a new union campaign in Albany this week. The latest push is to negotiate "higher pay, safer working conditions, longer breaks and a say in how the company tracks productivity," per The Washington Post. While the recent move signals Amazon's aspirations beyond the e-commerce world, they shouldn't expect an endorsement from Goldman anytime soon.