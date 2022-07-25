Valerie Bertinelli Just Revealed Her Favorite Costume From Kids Baking Championship

Suppose you're a fan of the Food Network and enjoy watching fast-paced cooking on screen. In that case, there is a good chance you've heard of the popular show "Kids Baking Championship" especially if you have tiny viewers watching with you. Hosted by creative cake creator Duff Goldman and much-loved TV star Valeri Bertinelli, the successful show has been up and running since 2015 and its 10th season finished airing in February of this year (via IMDb). The show has gleaned ample attention and was nominated for Favorite Reality Show at the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards in April (per People).

While there may be some things you don't know about host Duff Goldman, there are also some surprising elements to Valeri Bertinelli that don't include her TV performances. Apart from her popular cookbook, Bertinelli has also written some personal books, most recently "Enough Already," which is about cultivating self-acceptance in a dieting culture and was released at the beginning of this year.

Bertinelli believes in honoring what's important in her life, and their son, Wolfgang is at the top of her list.The well-liked celebrity has no problem publicly praising her son for his music and showing him love. In fact, just last week Bertinelli revealed her latest costume for Kids Baking Championship and it includes all of her favorite things including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen.