The Asian Country That Wants To Attract Tourists With Horse Milk

Kyrgyzstan is a sparsely populated former Soviet Republic located in Central Asia that is known for its mountainous terrain and its history as a major stop along the ancient Silk Road trade route. There are more than 85 distinct mountain ranges in the country, covering 70% of the land, which has been called the "Switzerland of Central Asia," according to G Adventures.

The Tian Shan mountain range is one of its most popular tourist areas, a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring lofty peaks towering above 20,000 feet, alpine lakes such as Issyk Kul, and its own Grand Canyon. Horseback riding and watching traditional horse racing are other activities that draw visitors to Tian Shan.

Horses represent a significant part of Kyrgyz people's nomadic culture and customs and their warrior past, which is reflected in its present (via Kalpak Travel). Some of the traditional foods and beverages regularly consumed in Kyrgyzstan are horse meat and horse milk called kumis, considered the national drink (per Wild Frontiers). Its capital Bishkek is even named after a paddle used to churn fermented mare's milk (via CNN). Now Kyrgyzstan is banking on horse milk to help lure more tourists to this landlocked nation.