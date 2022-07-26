Geoffrey Zakarian's Birthday Cocktail Looks So Refreshing

If the thought of baking a cake in the middle of the summer makes you sweat, Geoffrey Zakarian reminded us there are other ways to celebrate a (grown-up's) birthday. In celebration of his own, the chef created a post on Instagram, writing, "Cheers to another blessed year around the sun ... this Pimm's Cup is the perfect way to kick off my birthday!" In the post, Zakarian shared a video accompanied by instructions on how to prepare the classic cocktail.

The Pimm's Cup has a long history going back all the way to London in the 1800s, explains The Modern Proper, when a bar owner by the name of James Pimm created a bitter drink with orange and herb flavors to serve with oysters. Zakarian uses English cucumbers and fresh basil mixed with simple syrup and Pimm's No. 1, a fruity, gin-based spirit. One thing that can really make a Pimm's Cup stand out is the garnish game, and Zakarian suggests using a variety of ingredients like cucumbers, strawberries, lemons, and lavender to take the drink up to a celebratory level.

On his post, fans took the opportunity to wish Zakarian a happy birthday and one even added a note of gratitude, "Thanks for all your tips and recipes, I've learned a ton!"