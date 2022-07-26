The Halifax Oyster Festival Mascot Meme, Explained

Twitter user Amy Langdon was checking out Facebook when she came upon a shocking picture. It turned out to be the mollusk mascot for the Halifax Oyster Festival. So far, the post has garnered more than 200,000 likes, and 3,600 people have replied to the tweet with their own reactions to the strange shell costume with 13 eyes and haunting lips. The Halifax Oyster Festival is Canada's largest oyster festival and is run by Halifax's newspaper The Coast, per Buzzfeed News. The oyster mascot goes by the name Pearl. Newspaper publisher Christine Oreskovich worked with two artists to create a mascot for the festival back in 2017. The initial mock-up was made out of paper mache. Oreskovich told Buzzfeed News, "She is often seen dancing at the festival. Obviously, she's staring longingly back at the ocean, which is because we're right on the waterfront when we do it."

Pearl now has a companion named Earl, because she was so popular that the festival needed a second mascot. In other words, festival goers were apparently much happier about the presence of Pearl than Twitter users were by her picture! Pearl and Earl look very much alike, but that makes sense because oysters are actually able to change their gender, per Vox. Oreskovich relished Pearl becoming a viral phenomenon overnight. "We were just laughing out loud. We have loved this thing for so long and no one's really appreciated how cool and weird and messed up it is, until now."