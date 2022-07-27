FitMenCook's Kevin Curry Has Simple Advice To Cut Time In The Kitchen - Exclusive

While cooking one recipe at a time sounds like a good idea, it actually is a huge time waster. Curry said, "My tip for people is we tend to look at recipes in tunnel vision. You may want to make two things." He continued, "People tend to [think], 'All right, I'm going to make this recipe first, and then I'm going to make this recipe.' You got to show people or people need to begin to cook things concurrently." Sounds easy enough, until your broccoli is boiling over and your oven starts smoking! Don't worry though — Kevin has the solution.

The content creator rationalized, "You look at the ingredients from both recipes that are going to take the most and you start those things together." Curry compared shortening your time in the kitchen to a workout, as "you never stop moving and it's to your benefit." While you're waiting for your food to cook on the stovetop, head over to the sink and start cleaning dirty dishes. Once that is done and you're still waiting on your food, grab some containers and start meal prepping. Kevin explains that these tasks allow you to monitor the food while still reducing the after-eating workload.

Meal kits are another way to get on board with easy-to-cook dinners, and Kevin partnered up with Home Chef to cut your kitchen time even more. With four new recipes, such as the Enchilada Turkey Meatloaf, you'll feel like a chef in no time.

