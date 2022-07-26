Two McDonald's Fan Favorites Are Getting A Jalapeño Update

When you pull up to a McDonald's, chances are you're not looking to be surprised. Maybe you're heading out on a long work commute in the early hours of the morning and are looking to wrap your senses around the familiar steamy comfort of an Egg McMuffin and a cup of coffee. If it's lunchtime, maybe you're in it for the Big Mac or its meatless equivalent, the McPlant, with a side of fries and a McFlurry.

If you visit the golden arches on a regular basis, however, even the classics might start to get stale after a while. If this is the case for you, good news: The fast food chain has just re-released the Jalapeño McChicken and Jalapeño Double (via The Takeout). The popular sandwich specials, which will only for a limited time, might appeal to those who like a little spice in their bite — but not too much.