Why Raising Cane's Founder Just Bought 50,000 Lotto Tickets

When it comes to the top-rated fast food chains to work for, Raising Cane's usually makes the list. The Louisiana-based chain known for its fried chicken, Texas toast, and Cane's sauce is also increasingly known for treating its employees right. Food for Net recently named Raising Cane's one of the top ten best fast food establishments to work for, noting that general managers earn an average salary of $70,000. Plus, for employees just starting out at Raising Cane's, good work often leads to quick promotions and noteworthy hourly wage increases.

Raising Cane's even scores high marks for employee satisfaction among companies outside of the food industry. In 2021, the chain made Glassdoor's annual list of 100 Best Places to Work (via QSR Magazine). Not only did it beat out other popular fast food chains, it was also the only Louisiana-based company to make the cut.

Raising Cane's isn't averse to finding novel ways to keep employees and customers satisfied, either. As Bloomberg reports, last year's pandemic-induced staff shortages led the company to send its corporate workers to staff its restaurants. Office staff worked the register, the deep fryer, and even helped with recruitment efforts.

Now there's a new way Raising Cane's is working to boost company morale, only it's probably not what you would expect. In a bold move away from traditional bonuses, Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves bought 50,000 lotto tickets for the company's employees instead. With a Mega Millions jackpot worth over 800 million dollars on the line, there's a lot to gain.