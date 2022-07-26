New Survey Reveals Which Chili's Appetizer Americans Dislike The Most

According to GrubHub, appetizers are on the rise in 2022. In 2021, too, some of these foods increased tremendously in popularity. Poke nachos rose by 158%, while tofu lettuce wraps grew by 155%. The highest growth for an appetizer food was 310% by shredded pork tacos.

So, who came up with the idea of serving food before an actual meal? Per 158 Main, it likely began naturally across various cultures. One possibility is that it's a direct take-away from casually snacking on fruits and nuts as food was prepared. Interestingly, appetizers weren't always served at the start of the meal. They used to be an integral part of the meal itself.

Chili's, like many other American restaurant chains, is known for its appetizers, and everyone has their go-tos when they visit the restaurant chain. With that in mind, Mashed conducted a survey to find which appetizer is customers' least favorite.