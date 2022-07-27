Wendy's Freebie Offer Sounds Tailor-Made For Fans Who Dip Their Fries In Frosties

Across the spectrum of divisive food pairings, you're likely to encounter debates surrounding everything from pineapple on pizza to the best things to put on your peanut butter sandwich that aren't jelly. But beyond personal preference, there's also the fast food realm of oddities that hinge on certain popular menu items. Take, for instance, Wendy's version of the eyebrow-raising practice of dipping Wendy's fries in the chain's iconic Frosties. While some people will only eat Wendy's fries in this fashion, others could never imagine having anything other than ketchup with their fries.

While food combination preference can be chalked up to a matter of taste, a new deal at Wendy's is a stone-cold fact. Now through July 31st, per Brand Eating, Wendy's is offering a freebie that everyone can enjoy, wherever you land within the fries-in-Frosties debate. The freebie in question is an order of the chain's medium-size fries. But if you want to claim your prize, you'll have to do a little prep before you walk up to a Wendy's counter and snagging your spuds.