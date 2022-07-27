Miller Lite's New Merch Will Delight Trendy Beer Lovers

With less than two months of summer to go, if you haven't already had one or two epic cookouts with family or friends, now is the time. In addition to your simple summer cocktail menu, you may want to grab a light beer to give your future guests some options.

While it may be a struggle to decide between Miller Lite and Bud Light, there's a lot more behind Miller Lite than meets the eye. Even though craft beer has grown in popularity in the U.S. over the last decade, not only has Miller Lite surpassed Budweiser for the third most popular beer title in 2018, but Miller Lite's sales have actually increased in the last year with business only expected to grow from here on out (via CNBC). So what's Molson Coor's secret to selling the old classic as American culture changes and diversifies?

According to CNBC, the brand is looking at expanding its efforts in the Latin American community. The company has partnered with Colombian musician J Balvin and launched a 2021 campaign titled "Es Jose Time" after the brand's classic "Its Miller Time" motto to promote individuality while hanging with friends (per BREWBOUND). Not only is J Balvin on a global mission to spread the love for his culture (via The New York Times) but Miller Lite is along for the ride with the popular beer's new colorful merchandise paying homage to the bodega: a significant icons in New York Hispanic culture, per El Transatlántico.