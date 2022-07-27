New Survey Reveals That This Is The Worst Menu Item At Chipotle
In a world where things are continuously changing, customization is a great way to ensure variety to consumers. Many fast food establishments offer just that — they prepare food in front of you just the way you want it. Among these restaurants are Subway, Chipotle, Salsaritas, and many more. According to QSR, the millennial generation is partially responsible for the swap to the build-your-own business model. "[Millennials] don't want the same old thing, but would rather do their own thing," said Bill Guilfoyle, an associate professor of business management at The Culinary Institute of America.
The Chipotle website boasts that the establishment offers 53 real ingredients. They let consumers choose between white and brown rice, pick a protein such as chicken or beef, and customize the burrito or bowl to their liking. However, for the same reasons customization is needed, there are some things customers like less than others. Mashed conducted a survey to learn what the worst menu item is at Chipotle, according to our readers.
Say no to the bowl
The least desirable menu item at Chipotle was revealed in a recent survey by Mashed. The survey included 526 people and specifically focused on the first step of building your meal. With 34.79% of the votes, the burrito bowl is the least favorite item at the restaurant. Behind it are the tacos at 30.04%. The most favored item is the burrito, racking up only 10.65% of the votes. In the middle, you'll find quesadillas with 24.52% of all votes.
These staggering differences are why build-your-own food options tend to thrive. According to Chipotle, a Complete Customization app was launched in 2020 to put the power directly in customers' hands. "We're working to integrate everything fans love about Chipotle restaurants into our app," Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner said. "The interactions between our employees and customers moving down the line is so important, and Complete Customization lets our fans replicate the nuances of their favorite orders digitally."
Are you a fan of the chain but can't make it to a location? There are plenty of Chipotle copycat recipes you can make at home.