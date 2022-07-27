New Survey Reveals That This Is The Worst Menu Item At Chipotle

In a world where things are continuously changing, customization is a great way to ensure variety to consumers. Many fast food establishments offer just that — they prepare food in front of you just the way you want it. Among these restaurants are Subway, Chipotle, Salsaritas, and many more. According to QSR, the millennial generation is partially responsible for the swap to the build-your-own business model. "[Millennials] don't want the same old thing, but would rather do their own thing," said Bill Guilfoyle, an associate professor of business management at The Culinary Institute of America.

The Chipotle website boasts that the establishment offers 53 real ingredients. They let consumers choose between white and brown rice, pick a protein such as chicken or beef, and customize the burrito or bowl to their liking. However, for the same reasons customization is needed, there are some things customers like less than others. Mashed conducted a survey to learn what the worst menu item is at Chipotle, according to our readers.