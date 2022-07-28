Padma Lakshmi Has A Hot Take On The Choco Taco News

Padma Lakshmi took to Twitter to tell the world of her thoughts regarding Klondike Choco Taco's sudden demise. She simply stated "Never had a choco taco. And don't care." She added later in the thread that the "textures sound off."

Her revelation drew mixed responses from her followers. Some of them chimed in saying "this seems like the correct take" and "I didn't even know they existed." Former New York City borough president candidate Lindsey Boylan replied "I have and I assure you, yours is the correct vibe on this one."

Other commenters, however, expressed a different sentiment. Statements like "those are awwwwsome," "It was wonderful, you missed out," and "Why choose violence on this lovely day?" were some found in the Twitter thread. Other celebrities would possibly have shared these sentiments if they had participated in the discussion, like Andrew Zimmern who tweeted that the decision to discontinue the Choco Taco is "insanity." And Alexis Ohanian publicly proposed "Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods."

Lakshmi might speak these five languages but it seems sympathizing with distraught Choco Taco fans isn't one of them. Barring a comeback of the treat in the future, her fans will never know how her experience might have been different if she had tried one at some point.