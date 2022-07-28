Survey Reveals Taco Bell's Best Sauce By A Narrow Margin
When you're in the mood for Mexican food but don't feel like cooking at home or waiting for an hour at a sit-down restaurant, it might be time for a Taco Bell run. The Mexican fast-food chain is famous for its speedy tacos, burritos, nachos, and more.
Maybe you like the cheesy steak quesadilla with a side of chips and queso. Or maybe you prefer the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco Supreme, loaded with all the goodies. No matter what you order, there's one question you'll likely have to answer at the drive-thru: "Would you like any sauce with that?"
Taco Bell's sauces have developed somewhat of a cult following over the years. There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to ranking the hot sauces from worst to best. Mashed decided to join in on the conversation by polling 526 people on which Taco Bell sauce is number one, whether it's the classic red sauce or the spicier creamy jalapeño. Here's the sauce that nearly a third of respondents choose over and over.
Fans love Taco Bell's avocado ranch sauce
While it seems that every Taco Bell fan has strong opinions on their favorite sauce, Mashed's poll results reveal that there's one that reigns supreme among the majority of customers. In our survey, 28.14% of people said that the Taco Bell avocado ranch sauce is the best of the bunch.
According to Taco Bell's website, you can add the avocado ranch sauce to any dish on the menu or order it on the side for an extra 65 cents. A favorite among many Redditors — who swear it goes well with everything — the avocado ranch sauce contains 240 calories per 1.5-ounce serving and is made with buttermilk, avocado, white wine vinegar, egg yolk, lemon and lime juice, and assorted seasonings.
As for how the other Taco Bell sauces stacked up in comparison? The red sauce was a close second, garnering 23.95% of the votes, followed by the chipotle sauce, with 19.77%. The creamy jalapeño sauce received 14.83% of respondents' votes, while the spicy ranch sauce took last place, with just 13.31% of people dubbing it their top choice.