Survey Reveals Taco Bell's Best Sauce By A Narrow Margin

When you're in the mood for Mexican food but don't feel like cooking at home or waiting for an hour at a sit-down restaurant, it might be time for a Taco Bell run. The Mexican fast-food chain is famous for its speedy tacos, burritos, nachos, and more.

Maybe you like the cheesy steak quesadilla with a side of chips and queso. Or maybe you prefer the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco Supreme, loaded with all the goodies. No matter what you order, there's one question you'll likely have to answer at the drive-thru: "Would you like any sauce with that?"

Taco Bell's sauces have developed somewhat of a cult following over the years. There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to ranking the hot sauces from worst to best. Mashed decided to join in on the conversation by polling 526 people on which Taco Bell sauce is number one, whether it's the classic red sauce or the spicier creamy jalapeño. Here's the sauce that nearly a third of respondents choose over and over.