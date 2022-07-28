Quaker's New Oatmeal Line Is Chocolatey Perfection

If you've ever found yourself scrolling absentmindedly through TikTok, you've probably come across a surprising amount of oatmeal-related meal ideas. From baked oats recipes to overnight oats tutorials, oatmeal seems to be having a real moment in the spotlight. And one of the most prominent brands supporting oatmeal lovers in their adamant quest to have oats with every meal is Quaker.

Per its website, Quaker has been faithfully serving Americans since 1850. Although the brand's longevity and product quality have certainly contributed to its successful sales, Quaker has also been able to keep its name in the U.S. consciousness by constantly releasing delicious new products. In particular, the company is known to produce delectable flavors (like its campfire snack inspired s'mores oats) for its line of instant oats. And now, the company well-known for its traditional oatmeal has released an all-new line of instant oats that combines the health benefits of hot cereal with the rich taste of chocolate.