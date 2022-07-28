The New Salad Costco Shoppers Are Raving About
If your appetite declines during the summer, you are not alone. In fact, there's a reason that we no longer crave the hearty stews and casseroles that we dream about in the cold winter months. "When the temperature is very warm, heat loss is impeded and with that, a decrease in appetite is often seen in an effort to regulate our body temperature — that is, cool it down," shared Michelle Hoeing Bauche, RD, a clinical dietician at the University of Missouri, with My Fitness Pal. To pair with the protein and high fiber foods that Bauche recommends, you can't go wrong with a light and crisp side, like a summer salad.
Summer salads are refreshing, seasonal, and quick to prepare, which gives you plenty of time to relax poolside with a glass of lemonade in hand. The best part? For the most part, when preparing one of these staple side dishes, you won't have to turn on an oven, which allows you to avoid a swelteringly hot kitchen in the summer. From a herby tabbouleh salad to a potato salad with a twist, there are so many salads that are perfect to make in the summer. But if you aren't in the mood to whip one up yourself, Costco has a new ready-made salad on hand that shoppers can't seem to get enough of.
Customers should get creative and further customize this Costco salad at home
If you like to stop by Costco for a salad to-go, you are in luck. Joining Costco's collection of ready-made foods is an all-new garden salad with chicken. According to an Instagram reel posted by @costcobuys, this dish includes "sliced mini peppers, chicken breast, fresh grape tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese." Customers can purchase one pound of this product for $5.99.
While Costco shoppers may have a problem with its Caesar salad kits, they seem to be very much enjoying this new garden salad. One user wrote "This was SO good. Will purchase again," while another wrote, "Just got it the other day was yummy." Meanwhile, other customers are itching to try it for the first time.
There were a few customer complaints detailed in the comment section, some surrounding the rotisserie chicken included in the salad. While some users wished there was more chicken, others thought that the pieces of chicken were too large. To remedy this issue, further customize the salad at home with as much rotisserie chicken as your heart desires. Another thing to keep in mind is that "the lettuce wilts very quickly," according to another buyer. Thankfully, there is a surprising hack that will save your wilted salad.