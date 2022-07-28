Trader Joe's Shoppers Have Lots Of Ideas For Its Spicy New Product

Even the most novice of home cooks can't help but feel like an "Iron Chef" when they're cooking with something from Trader Joe's. The grocery store chain full of popular products (no, seriously some Trader Joe's items have cult followings) has a knack for seasonal favorites, ingredients that pack a punch, and easy-to-make dishes that give your guests those "did she go to culinary school?" vibes. The Trader Joe's website and its monthly publication, The Fearless Flyer, post products, ideas, and recipes that are ready-made for confidence in the kitchen ... but when it comes to TJ's latest spicy product, fans of the hip grocers might not need any suggestions.

Accounts like Instagram's @traderjoeslist, though not affiliated with Trader Joe's, don't seem to mind devoting time, energy, and hard-won Joe's wisdom to preaching the good word of the Trader, alerting followers when seasonal favorites make their debut (too early for pumpkin?) or pitting one product against another in an all-out, smackdown, no-survivors Instagram poll (like cacio e pepe gnocchi versus cacio e pepe spaghetti, for example). But when the fan account rolled out Trader Joe's most recent spicy release, neither the informative website nor social media account dedicated to Trader Joe's finds were needed; followers knew exactly what they were going to do with the stuff.