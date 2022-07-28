Fancy Feast Is Opening A Cat Food-Inspired Restaurant For Humans

Most dogs will eat anything you wave in front of their noses, but cats have a reputation for being a bit more discerning when it comes to their daily meals. Sure, they might eat a recently dead fish off the ground, but give them the wrong flavor of dry niblets or an unfamiliar brand of freeze-dried minnows and you might have a hunger strike on your hands. In this regard, brands like Purina Fancy Feast perfectly encapsulate the picky diet of the average house cat.

The brand, which boasts itself as "the most popular brand of gourmet wet cat food in the U.S." (per PR Newswire), is also bent on celebrating the bond between humans and their feline companions. Last April, Fancy Feast chef Amanda Hassner released "Petite Feast: A Cookbook," whose tapas-inspired recipes aimed to help you eat like your cat. Now, Fancy Feast is advancing its mission to merge the cat-human culinary experience by launching an "Italian trattoria for cat lovers" in New York City.