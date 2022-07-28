Fancy Feast Is Opening A Cat Food-Inspired Restaurant For Humans
Most dogs will eat anything you wave in front of their noses, but cats have a reputation for being a bit more discerning when it comes to their daily meals. Sure, they might eat a recently dead fish off the ground, but give them the wrong flavor of dry niblets or an unfamiliar brand of freeze-dried minnows and you might have a hunger strike on your hands. In this regard, brands like Purina Fancy Feast perfectly encapsulate the picky diet of the average house cat.
The brand, which boasts itself as "the most popular brand of gourmet wet cat food in the U.S." (per PR Newswire), is also bent on celebrating the bond between humans and their feline companions. Last April, Fancy Feast chef Amanda Hassner released "Petite Feast: A Cookbook," whose tapas-inspired recipes aimed to help you eat like your cat. Now, Fancy Feast is advancing its mission to merge the cat-human culinary experience by launching an "Italian trattoria for cat lovers" in New York City.
Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast is taking limited reservations
In honor of its new "globally inspired" Medleys recipes, Fancy Feast is debuting a limited-time "Italian-style trattoria and culinary experience" in New York City, per a July 26 news release. The pop-up, Gatto Bianco, promises to "bring the mealtime experience of cats to life for cat owners and cat lovers" and will feature "a special appearance" by none other than the brand's fluffy white spokeskitty, whose breed is Chinchilla, in case you were wondering.
While inspired by cats, the Italian-inspired dishes you'll find at Gatto Bianco are strictly made for humans, courtesy of Fancy Feast's Amanda Hassner and Michelin-winning Italian chef and New York restaurateur Cesare Casella (per PR Newswire). If you're ready to hire a cat sitter and book your plane tickets to the Big Apple, the pop-up will begin taking limited reservations (16 people only!) via Open Table starting Thursday, August 4. The dinners will take place at an undisclosed location "between the Far West Village and the Meatpacking District" on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12 only, with four two-party reservations per evening at 6:30 pm.