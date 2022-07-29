The Real Reason Sprite Will No Longer Use Green Bottles

For over six decades, Americans have been "obeying their thirst" and reaching for a green bottle of Sprite to satisfy their need for lemon-lime, fizzy goodness. All these years later, Sprite is the world's 12th "most valuable soft drink brand" and is extremely popular among ages 18 to 29 with 46% consuming this beverage within a four-week period in 2018 (via Statista). While you may be familiar with this iconic brand, there are some interesting facts that might surprise you.

Did you know that Sprite originated across the Atlantic? According to Sprite Fandom, Germany's Fanta first developed this beverage and called it "Clear Lemon Fanta." Another fun fact: Sprite once dabbled in the world of street art. Express and Star reveals that in 2001, Sprite commissioned graffiti artist, Temper, to design a special can. The final product earned the praise of Banksy, who said, "Flippin' hell. How can anyone top that?" Sprite has also had its share of controversy. Reverend Jesse Jackson said that its former mascot, Miles Thirsty, promoted a stereotypical image of African Americans (per Wall Street Journal). Needless to say, the uber-cool, rapper action figure found himself on the unemployment line.

Yes, Sprite has led an eventful life and is now embarking on a new chapter. It's shedding its familiar green bottles in favor of clear. Yes, your future Sprite bottles will look completely different, and here's why.