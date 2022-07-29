Yes, A Beer-Drinking Pony Is The Mayor Of A UK Town

Throughout history, humans have relied on their furry and feathered companions to carry out occupations. Oxen pulled heavy loads, carrier pigeons delivered important messages, and retrievers fetched game. The horse, however, has proven itself an exceptionally valuable worker.

While equine were viewed largely as a way for people to get from point A to point B (and, occasionally, charge towards each other bearing large lances), much has changed. The resumés of modern horses have grown much more eclectic as mares and stallions find themselves presented with new career opportunities. A pony with an altruistic nature may choose to become a guide horse to help those with visual impairments (via Guideposts). These empathetic equines may also wish to work as a therapy horse, aiding those with PTSD, autism, cerebral palsy, or anxiety (per CBC). And those graced with nimble feet and a passion for the arts may want to join Canada's RCMP Musical Ride, a performance that involves horses doing precision movements set to music. Think synchronized swimming with no water. And horses.

Now, thanks to one trail-blazing pony across the Atlantic, civically-minded horses everywhere can now consider a life in politics. Seriously. It really happened. And, apparently, this horse isn't just politically savvy; it also knows all about stouts and porters.