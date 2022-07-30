The NY State Bar Exam's Food Prices Will Shock You

We get that some may enjoy poking fun when an almost absurdly good-looking person like, say, Kim Kardashian or the late John F. Kennedy, Jr., has some difficulty passing the bar exam – and just in case it requires clarification, looks don't count here; just hardcore knowledge of multistate common law and the ability to express it in multiple choice and essay formats over no less than 12 hours over two days). Nevertheless, there is nothing fun, and certainly nothing funny, about failing the bar.

For starters, failing the bar is known to induce at least 14 different forms of bumming out, according to JD Advising. Then there's the fact that if you're in the midst of a job search, it's going to complicate matters, if only in your own head. And that touches on what just may be the ultimate version of insult to injury, which is that if you fail the bar, you're probably going to take it again. And if that prospect doesn't seem downright terrifying, please consider the fact that the pass rate for repeat examinees is 35%, according to another piece by JD Advising. Moreover, each time, your odds of passing diminish (via Above the Law). And it's only offered twice a year, at least in New York State. But the worst part is how much it costs, at least in New York City, where the exam fees can set you back between $450 and $990. And that's not even counting the food.