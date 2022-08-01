The Controversial Reason Tim Hortons May Give Away Free Coffee

Tim Hortons, aka Canadian Dunkin' Donuts, has taken a few hits lately. The Canadian coffee and donut shop has seen sales drop since 2019, due in part to a failed attempt at drawing the meat-free market with "alternative protein" sandwiches (via the Toronto Star). The chain's 2020 sales were more than a billion dollars (yes, billion with a "b") below the 2019 numbers (via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission).

While 2021 saw those numbers regain much of that loss, the 2019 numbers still reflect a relative low for the brand. But don't worry for the beloved brand just yet, early 2022 saw a 14% increase in sales for the brand across the board (via World Coffee Portal).

Unfortunately, some of the choices the brand made when they were really struggling may come back to bite them. But Timie's is giving customers involved in their recent class-action lawsuits a chance to bite back — literally — with a free hot drink and pastry, pending the results of their settlement offer (via Vice).