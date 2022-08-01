The New Seasoning Blend That Tastes Just Like A Familiar Candy Bar

It seems Americans really will throw seasoning on just about anything. After all, according to Statista, around 300 million people across the U.S. sprinkled some form of seasoning or spice onto their food in 2020. And whether they're preparing meat to throw onto the grill or sticking a bit onto their popcorn, people across the country have their favorite brands to add a punch of flavor to snacks and meals. But classic spice-infused mixes like Tony's and Montreal Steak seasoning are now going to have to make room for a new blend that is nothing but sweet.

Although a sweet-tasting seasoning may not be that out of the ordinary, the blend we're talking about doesn't just have a sweet tinge, it was actually inspired by one of America's favorite desserts. And the creator of this new, sugary seasoning, B&G Foods, is no stranger to releasing blends for the sweet obsessed. Last year, the condiment brand gave candy lovers a seasoning influenced by Twix's chocolate and caramel flavors (per PR Newswire). And this year, B&G Foods has partnered with Snickers to release a seasoning blend that just may become one of your top spices to have at home.