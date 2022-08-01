The Bizarre Reason Two McDonald's McMuffins Cost More Than $1,800

Australia is known for being strict when it comes to point-of-entry regulations. During the pandemic, the nation has had some of the most stringent requirements on the planet. Although things have relaxed these days, earlier this year, tennis star Novak Djokovic was unceremoniously kicked out of the country and not allowed to play in the Australian Open because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, a decision that made international headlines (per ABC News).

Now, the country is again making headlines for its inbound air travel regulations. Recently, a woman was fined for failing to declare a Subway sandwich on her Incoming Passenger Card, says Food & Wine. As part of the country's stringent biosecurity efforts, a passenger must declare any food items they're bringing into the country by air, which is done to avoid the introduction of diseases, damaging pests, or other related risks. As a result, "Certain food items brought into Australia, even small amounts or ingredients for cooking, need to be declared," says Australian Border Force. Well, a McDonald's patron apparently didn't get the memo about the Subway infraction, which has also landed them in hot water.