Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Totally Divided On Its New Spicy Snack

The new peanut snack is inspired by another Trader Joe's product: Crunchy Chili Onion, which is a condiment made of olive oil, dried garlic and onion, red pepper flakes, and chili flakes. The Crunchy Chili Onion Peanuts have the same flavor. However, people's opinions on the nutty product are all over the board. "They are NOT good alone," one person wrote on Instagram, while another opined, "These do not taste anything like the chili onion crunch. Disappointing IMO." Some suggested the snack lacks the amount of flavor or spice one might expect. Then there are those shoppers who like them. "I bought them and ate the entire bag," one commenter raved.

Those who like them — or who are excited to try them — say these peanuts have a lot of uses. They could be eaten alone, added to a spicy Pad Thai recipe, sprinkled on a salad or soup, or mixed into some other dish for a little added crunch. The peanuts have 190 calories per 1/4-cup serving, and each bag contains around eight servings.