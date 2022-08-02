You Can Get A Lemon-Shaped Keg For Simply Spiked Lemonade's 21st

Most of us left kegs behind when we graduated college, but some may fondly reminisce on those keg parties from time to time. Now, Simply Spiked Lemonade has some nostalgic merchandise to bring us back to those keggers — with a twist.

Simply Lemonade just turned 21, and they're celebrating with a big merch drop. The merch includes a whole array of party essentials, including a decorative lemony banner. Included in the Simply Spiked drop is a portable Bluetooth speaker, to help bring the party wherever you are. There's a reversible bucket hat with lemons printed on one side and all black on the reverse — a good option for pool parties, and a lemon slushy cup with a signature straw you can bring to the beach. Sweatshirts and shorts round out this drop. See it all at Simply Spiked 21st Birthday Drop. In keeping with the 21st birthday party theme, all of the items are priced at $21.

The lemon-shaped keg itself, however, is the star of the show.