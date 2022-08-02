Why You May Be Seeing More Cheap Beer At Your Summer BBQs

Quick: what's the connection between cheap beer and expensive lipstick? Inflation! (Per Forbes).

When prices are high and money is tight, most people –- not surprisingly –- start cutting back on expenses. There are many ways of doing this, but one of the most common is to avoid buying costly luxury goods, getting rid of all the expensive extras. Seems pretty obvious. The surprise is that when families are cutting back on their budgets (including their overextended food budgets) many women — who are often responsible for the majority of household expenses (via Market Watch) – tend to spend a bit more on cosmetic items (via Forbes). People don't want to stop eating well, but they try to save everywhere they can for the most part. Scrimping and saving takes a psychological toll, however.

The theory is that an expensive lipstick is still pretty cheap in the scheme of things and so buying lipstick takes the place of purchasing something bigger and pricier items (like a new article of clothing). This type of buying is considered big indicator of the nation's economic mood, to the extent that an increase in lipstick sales is considered a clear sign of a recession (via The Business Professor). The takeaway is clear: when lipstick is selling like hotcakes, the economy is definitely not.