The Huge Change Morrisons Is Making To Its Egg Production

Scrambled, fried, poached, or even hard-boiled, that incredible egg can be cooked in seemingly infinite ways. Whether they're the main protein or an ingredient to mix in a recipe, eggs are a constant on many grocery lists. While an egg can be an easy meal to crack, it might not be as easy to choose which eggs to buy. Beyond considerations like size or color, packaging labels have consumers picking one container over another. For example, The Spruce Eats explains some common designations, like cage-free, free-range, and pastured. While these labels focus on the hens' ability to roam, some newer categories are looking to clarify the hens' food and how that impacts the eggs in the carton.

Some companies are looking to categorize their food offerings as carbon neutral. According to ClimatePartner, a carbon-neutral food counterbalances its emissions through "certified carbon offset projects." Some consumers choose to support brands that are trying to make a positive environmental impact, just like some people pick products labeled as organic. Recently, a British supermarket announced that it is ready to break into the carbon neutral conversation in a big way. Will consumers flock to the store to get the first taste of these eggs?