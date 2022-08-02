Why Costco Shoppers Are Disappointed With Its Avocados

As all avocado lovers know, the fruits are extremely finicky. Unless you learn how to master the avocado, their ways can seem unpredictable, even inexplicable. One day they're hard as a rock, then at 3:01 a.m. they're perfectly ripe, and by the time you wake up to make your favorite avocado toast recipe, they're already overripened.

On top of timing troubles, not every store is going to have good avocados to begin with, and there's a real difference between the varieties on offer (per MarthaStewart.com). For instance, one in three shoppers agree Walmart has the worst quality produce, followed by Target and Aldi. However, even stores considered to have good produce can sometimes slip up and stock a batch of subpar fruits and veggies.

Apparently, not even Costco is immune to the woes of bad produce, as some avocado aficionados recently discovered. Not only were the avocados heckin' expensive, but they were also not particularly great, and Reddit had a lot to say about the situation.