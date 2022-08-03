Survey Finds Nearly 60% Of Americans Prefer This Iconic Hot Dog Chain

Mashed recently conducted a survey to find out exactly which hot dog chain is dearest in the hearts of Americans. Of the 526 people questioned, Nathan's Famous took a whopping 311 of the votes, for 59.13%. Nathan's Famous hot dogs have come a long way since an immigrant named Nathan Handwerker opened up a "nickel hot dog stand" in 1916, says the chain. The Coney Island stand was a huge success, and today the brand boasts hundreds of locations (per Restaurant Business). Although Nathan's still serves hot dogs, it has branched out in recent years to include hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, heroes, cheesesteaks, and more on the menu.

Innovation aside, Nathan's hasn't lost sight of where it came from, with the Coney Island shop still up and running. The brand is perhaps best known, however, for the annual 4th of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which started in 1916 as a challenge between friends. Today, the event hosts 40,000 spectators and is broadcast on international television to the amusement of millions.

Coming in second place in the Mashed poll is Wienerschnitzel, with 99 votes (18.82%), followed by Portillo's at 63 votes (11.98%). The quintessential food court staple, Hot Dog on a Stick, came in last place, with 53 votes (10.08%).